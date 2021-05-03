Nissan team confirms On-The-Road details for the third generation of the all-new Qashqai lineup. The first deliveries start in early summer and the vehicle will be available with a wide range of custom options and an extended list of standard features.

Also, Nissan offers a limited-run of special Premiere Edition models that will feature exclusive packaging and will be geared with 1.3 DiG-T 140hp Mild Hybrid Manual 6-speed system or a .3 DiG-T Mild Hybrid 158PS Xtronic automatic system.

Consumers want uncompromising comfort, connectivity, and safety from their personal mobility – the new Qashqai absolutely delivers on all these requirements, said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.

Along with the rich standard equipment for all models in the lineup, the Nissan team has also made changes to the design language in order to honor the technological advancements of the latest Qashqai lineup.

In fact, Nissan remains one of the most prominent automobile manufacturers and continues to impress both brand enthusiasts and skeptics. Now, the Nissan team's biggest goal is to present a new generation of vehicles that produce no emissions and yet are as capable and reliable at all times.

Source: Nissan