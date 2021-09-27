New Fiat 500 claims one more award to its collection – the Best Small Electric Car from Parkers.

The jury praised the new 500 for its neat turning capabilities, overall good looks, and affordability.

The New 500 is the first EV from Fiat and provides a range of best-in-class features such as Level 2 autonomous driving technologies, a variety of battery options – 24kWh or 42kWh - and a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles, the longest range of any electric city car on the market.

The vehicle also benefits from fast charging options and tons of customization, spread across three trim levels – Action, Icon and La Prima.

Keith Adams, editor, Parkers said: What makes a great city car? Pert looks, titchy overall dimensions, a tight turning circle, and zero emissions are good starters, and the new Fiat 500 Electric ticks all those boxes and more. The Parkers team has fallen for this car big time, and I can understand why, thanks to all of the above and an agreeable starting price. Top all that off with a model line-up that includes a cheap entry-level model with a smaller battery, as well as a long-range version that can turn its hand at motorway driving, and you have a great all-rounder that's difficult not to fall for. Greg Taylor, Fiat UK managing director, said: New Fiat 500 continues to make waves among industry experts, tallying its eighth award in asmany months. Boasting best-in-class features – such as Level 2 autonomous driving – an impressive driving range, as well as multiple trim levels, it is no surprise the New 500 continues to grab attention in the industry.

In 2021, the New 500 has already been named Best Electric Car (Marie Claire), City Car of the Year (Auto Express), Best Small Car and Car of the Year (Electrifying.com), as well as Convertible of the Year, Best Small Car for the City and Best Electric Small Car (What Car?). New 500 has also been recognized among fleet experts, picking up Best EV City Car by Fleet World.