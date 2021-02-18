Classic Car and prestige car builders Fifteen Eleven Design have embarked on their next project, the creation of a contemporary and unique Porsche 914 from their premises in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

Fifteen Eleven Design, the classic arm of World Rally Championship team Mellors Elliot Motorsport have over 40 years' experience in engineering and building bespoke cars for competition and road use, and will put their expertise into creating a classic Porsche 914 with a dynamic modern twist, launching in 2021.

The mid-engined, targa-topped roadster has been reimagined to feature a host of modern materials and elements, including a high-end performance braking and suspension system, Porsche Cayman 3.4S 6 cylinder engine and a 6-speed transmission.

Combining the classic yet often overlooked features of the Porsche 914 with innovative upgrades, the project will see bespoke examples available in both right and left-hand drive from their factory in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

When not building rally cars for international championships, Mellors Elliot Motorsport has been commissioned to carry out a host of manufacturing ventures across the decades. With bespoke projects increasing recently, it has led to the firm creating a new brand to cater for the additional workload.

From its inception, Fifteen Eleven Design have been responsible for a series of pioneering projects, centred around the classic and resto-mod culture. Offering a wealth of services from design, prototype creation, manufacture and build, they have been commissioned to carry out a series of tasks such as restoration, ground-up rebuilds and motorsport conversions.

Unique in-house facilities have enabled them to prepare an original factory 1934 Mille Miglia MG K3 for the legendary Goodwood Members Meeting and bespoke modifications to a Morris Traveller including a 1310cc race engine, telescopic dampers, anti-tramp bars and bespoke full red leather interior.

From their own concept and design, Fifteen Eleven Design created a Ford Escort Mk1 Speedster, offering a short wheelbase, 24 valve V6 powerplant, 5-speed Getrag gearbox and a host of modern ancillaries.

Perhaps the flagship commission from the firm was their stunning restoration of a 1962 Maserati 3500 GT ‘Iniezione' which enjoyed a successful debut at the esteemed Salon Privé Concours D'elégance last year by securing the runner-up spot in Class J (Post-War Touring - Closed, four-seater) class.

Now, in the next phase of the firm's expansion, a Porsche 914 will make it from the concept and graphic render phase to reality, marking the latest offering from the UK-based firm. The modern interpretation of the 70's classic, offers the highest specification of build whilst incorporating the latest technology to produce a uniquely superb driving experience.

Managing Director of Fifteen Eleven Design Chris Mellors is eager to see the concept hit the road in 2021.

"All too often we hear of graphic renders being produced with no intention of being built but here at Fifteen Eleven Design all our efforts are put into making sure any concepts are carried through to completion," he says.

"Our vision is to re-create classic cars into modern-day restorations which anyone would be proud to drive and the Porsche 914 will be just that. It has an impressive specification that should address the pitfalls of the original, whilst giving owners many technological advantages of today's engineering and manufacturing processes.

We are delighted to be able to offer these for sale to the general public and are happy to build bespoke examples in either right or left-hand drive. It's a very exciting project and its certainly just one example of what we are capable of. Our engineering and manufacturing expertise spans over 40 years and we are always putting that to good use. The chassis work is already complete so we are now entering a very exciting phase of the project".

Order books are now open for the Fifteen Eleven Design Porsche 914.