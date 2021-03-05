The newest Lambo family member to be unveiled, the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata) is inspired by the Lamborghini team's race cars: the Huracan EVO Super Trofeo and Huracan EVO GT3, the 3-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona and two-time winner of the 12-hours of Sebring.

Huracan STO develops a total of 640hp via the naturally-aspirated V10 power unit and 565Nm at 6,500rpm, a setup that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.0 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h in 9.0 seconds. The vehicle has a top speed of 310km/h and is specially designed with race in its DNA. The lightweight materials and the superior aerodynamic efficiency allow Huracan STO to bring emotion and enhanced pleasure of driving.

As with any other Lambo, this one is crafted with passion and precision that deserve some more attention. Here are some interesting facts about the building of the Huracan STO:

COFANGO, a "Made in Lamborghini" design solution

The term Cofango comes from a blend of two Italian words: cofano, which means hood and parafango, which means a fender. Automobili Lamborghini team decided to use this custom word to describe the design approach, which is characterized by the fact that fenders, front bumper and the hood are integrated into a single component. This new approach is inspired by Lamborghini Miura and the modern Sestro Elemento.

Three exclusive modes that change in 3 seconds

Usually, three seconds are not a large period of time, but when it comes to motorsport, three seconds are equal to eternity. Huracan STO comes with three dedicated driving modes – STO, the normal driving one, Trofeo, the race mode and Pioggia, used for wet surfaces.

Huracan STO has been three times around the globe

Lambo's R&D team drove the distance in simulator tests before taking the STO for road tests. The advanced simulator technology allowed engineers to spend tons of time on quality control, lead teams and precise customization that altogether result in an outstanding road and track behaviour.

There are 2,750 components that comprise the STO

Engineers have ensemble the frantic beauty from thousands of small pieces – to build one requires tons of expertise and patience.

Connected telemetry thanks to 25,000 lines of code

Huracan comes with an advanced telemetry system that allows a connection between the vehicle and the App Lamborghini UNICA. The intuitive data analysis and video backed widgets have managed to transform the App into a real-time track engineer. The development of this technology was possible only after 25,000 lines of code was written.