Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Countach LPI 800-4: an elegant and futuristic vehicle that pays homage to the Countach's iconic status as an advanced vehicle with futuristic technologies and technical approaches.

With its aspirated V12 engine, along with Lambo's own hybrid supercapacitor technology, the Countach LPI 800-4 is a prime example of a sporty and aggressive machine.

Exterior and interior design

The Countach LPI 800-4 is instantly recognizable with its elevated Countach components. Such include an essential line that runs from the front to the rear, the sharp angles and lines, all along with the idiosyncratic wedge shape.

The outline is pure and uncluttered, with influences from the first LP 500 and LP 400 versions. Countach LPI 800-4 features a distinctive face with the front low bonnet, low rectangular grille, and headlights, along with wheel arches characterized by a hexagonal theme.

At the rear, a sharp indication of the greenhouse adopts the straight lines familiar from the original Countach. Also, there's no fixed rear wing outside the straight lines and the air scoops are integrated neatly in the strong shoulder of the car, ornamented with distinctive Countach slatted grills. Additional goodies include 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels in an exclusive "telephone" style from the 80s, carbon-ceramic brake discs, and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

Drivetrain system

The mentioned V12 power unit features a unique design and comes with mounted longways at the rear along with a forward-cabin layout.

The Lamborghini-created V12 6.5 liter engine, outputting 780 cv, is blended with a 48-volt e-motor mounted directly on the gearbox, a setup that provides an additional 34 CVS for increased performance The e-motor is powered by a supercapacitor providing three times more power compared to a lithium-ion battery of the same weight.