Kia UK has introduced the new Soul EV "Maxx" model, which would replace the "First Edition" lineup. Already available for orders, the new Maxx machine retains the same distinctive and elegant exterior design and adds new and exclusive 17-inch wheels, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Furthermore, Maxx also receives two new metallic color options – a single-tone Snow White Pearl, the standard cover for the lineup, or the optional two-tone Inferno Red with Black Roof. There are also two already existing paints available: Quartz Black with Red and Neptune Blue with Black.

As expected, the Soul EV "Maxx" embraces this notable and playful character of its predecessors and along with it comes with a 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which helps the vehicle cover about 280 miles with a single charge. Neat!

The Soul EV is still a popular choice among EV buyers, with more than 900 sold in the UK so far in 2021. It is one of two fully electric models offered by Kia UK, alongside the popular e-Niro electric crossover. The Soul EV and e-Niro will be joined later in 2021 by the Kia EV6.