As a part of the launching campaign of the third-generation Nissan Qashqai, the electrified vehicle with mild hybrid technology, TBWA\London has devised Europe's first automotive 3D experiential activity.

The campaign is already launched and will run for a week, with a dramatic 3D installation placed on London's Southbank in order to announce the arrival of the latest Nissan model. Also, this is the first time that a 3D experiential technology has been used in an automotive advertising campaign.

Creating a pretty realistic sense of depth and volume within a massive cube, the content appears to leap out of the screen towards the viewer. Further 2D features on the rear two screens, facing the river are also present.

The audience that gathers to witness the spectacular digital performance can also scan a QR code which allows them to see the new Qashqai in a rich augmented reality from their smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Subaru announces details for the new 2022 Impreza lineup

Nic Thomas, Marketing Director at Nissan Motor GB Ltd., commented: The all-new Nissan Qashqai sets a new benchmark in design and technology, continuing Nissan's proud history of innovation for the masses. This exciting 3D installation brings that powerful message to spectators in a way many will never have experienced digital content before. We are delighted to be launching our flagship car with this innovative customer experience that will equally excite those watching in London, or seeing digital footage online.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, the all-new Nissan Qashqai is available with a new electrified petrol mild-hybrid powertrain and boasts a sleeker and roomier design than its predecessors.