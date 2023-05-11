Ford Ranger (2024)

Ford Ranger

The brand new 2024 Ford Ranger pickup truck has been proven worldwide to be primed for exciting experiences. Its purpose is to allow owners to indulge in more outdoor activities with its intelligent features, which facilitate exploration of unfamiliar locations and tackling new obstacles. This is the toughest and most interconnected Ranger to date, and the solitary midsize pickup that is Built Ford Tough.

Every element of the all-new Ranger has been meticulously designed by Ford to meet the needs of adventure-seeking customers who refuse to settle for anything less. This includes the truck's structure, suspension, power systems, connectivity, and cutting-edge driver assistance technology.

“Ford is the No. 1 selling pickup manufacturer globally and Ranger is the winning choice for midsize truck customers around the world who need a capable, smart and versatile truck that’s ready to keep up with their adventures. The all-new Ranger has already proven itself on almost every continent in 2022 with segment sales leadership in 18 countries, and all of Europe†. Now it’s ready for North America.” - Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue

In 2022, the Ford brand achieved sales of over 1 million pickup trucks worldwide, with the Ranger playing a significant role in this accomplishment. Over the last decade, global Ranger sales have surged by 112 percent, and this year alone, more than 86,000 units have been sold.

Recently, Kelley Blue Book® honored the previous generation 2023 Ranger with the award for the lowest five-year total cost of ownership in the midsize pickup truck category, considering factors such as insurance, fuel, maintenance, and depreciation costs.

The all-new 2024 Ford Ranger has been tailored to meet the constantly evolving demands of North American adventure enthusiasts. The latest Ranger is equipped with more towing technology than any previous iteration, as well as practical storage features and an optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine for added strength.

Ranger Ready

When it comes to preparing the Ranger for backcountry exploration, its durability and reliability are the foundation. The all-new Ford Ranger has been subjected to the equivalent of over 4.9 million customer miles of testing before its release to ensure that it is Built Ford Tough. This extensive testing has included driving on broken roads in Australia, heavy hauling and towing in America, and cold weather testing in New Zealand.

To enhance the backbone of the Ranger, Ford engineers have made significant improvements to its fully boxed high-strength steel frame. The wheelbase and track have been extended by approximately two inches to provide more space in the bed and improved stability while still being able to navigate trails with ease. Additionally, the rear shocks and shock mounts have been moved outboard of the frame rails to enhance ride and control. Improved ground clearance and better approach and departure angles make all versions of the Ranger more capable off-road.

Whether you're embarking on a day trip or a multi-day expedition, the all-new Ranger is equipped to transport your gear to wherever your next adventure awaits, with a maximum available towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and maximum available payload capacity of 1,805 pounds. The proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine continues as the standard option, generating 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. The Ranger also offers an available 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is shared with the F-150® and Bronco®, and produces 315 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque for increased power while towing, passing, and off-roading. All Ranger models come with a standard 10-speed automatic SelectShift® transmission that is exclusive to its class and an available electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system that provides on-demand off-road and low-traction capability.

2024 Ford Ranger

More Ranger, More Ready

The all-new Ranger has introduced new and improved storage and features for its owners. These features include a wireless charger for mobile devices, a big center console storage bin, large door pockets for quick access to tools and items, and an optional upper glovebox for more storage. Additionally, the Ranger offers optimized under-seat rear cargo bins, fold-flat rear seatbacks, and space behind the seats for tools and equipment.

The interior of the Ranger boasts upgraded materials, textures, and improved fit and finish, with purposeful technology at your fingertips. The driver can access dedicated screens for drive modes, off-road data, navigation, music, and other vehicle controls with a touch. The Ranger also includes a standard embedded 4G LTE modem, FordPass® Connect, and SYNC®4A system, with a standard 8-inch digital instrument cluster and an available 12.4-inch cluster. The available 360-degree camera is linked to the center screen to simplify parking and terrain navigation. Physical buttons and knobs under the screen simplify controlling climate and radio volume.

The Ranger also offers advanced technology to help drivers on and off the road. It comes with 31 standard or available driver assist features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go and BLIS with Trailer Coverage to help alert drivers to vehicles in their blind spots. The Lariat 4x4 model also features a short-throw E-shifter that enables the available class-exclusive Active Park Assist 2.0, a fully-automated system to help customers parallel and perpendicular park in tight spots, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance, which uses cameras to show angles and monitor conditions surrounding the truck while providing real-time coaching on how to maneuver the trailer.

For added convenience, the bed of the Ranger has an Integrated Box Side Step behind the rear tires, providing a stable way to access everything in the cargo box. The redesigned tailgate doubles as a workbench with an integrated ruler and clamp pockets, and an available 400-Watt power inverter with an outlet in the bed makes running tools, grills, or other equipment a breeze. Additionally, the Ranger's bed is over four feet wide between the wheel wells, making it easier to load bulky cargo like an ATV.

Bolder Design

The all-new Ranger features a bold and rugged design with unique grilles and front-end appearances for each trim level - XL, XLT, and Lariat. The front end is defined by a signature Ford C-clamp headlight treatment, which is complemented by strong shoulder lines down the sides and bolder wheel arches, giving the Ranger a sure-footed look. The rear end of the Ranger mirrors the front with C-clamp taillamps, and the word "RANGER" is stamped across the tailgate, making it clear to everyone what you're driving. Overall, the design of the Ranger is both modern and functional, with a distinctive look that sets it apart from other midsize pickup trucks.