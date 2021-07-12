Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is already available to order. The vehicle is one of the brand's most advanced and aggressive SUVs to date and comes with numerous neat features. Let's check out more.

Mach-E GT sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and is by far Ford's fastest five-seat European car. This was made possible thanks to the vehicle's revised AWD system and the new battery-electric engine, as well as the advanced MagneRide 2 adaptive suspension with high-performance Brembo brakes. Furthermore, the Mustang Mach-E GT also comes with dedicated powertrain calibration that engages a greater proportion of torque at the rear wheels and is supported by exclusive tires that distribute the torque to the road surface.

Some of the exclusive goodies include Ford Performance sports seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange color scheme, and unique body styling with neat curves and elegant lines. As it comes to the drivetrain system, the vehicle is geared with a standard 88kWh battery, which enables driving enthusiasts to enjoy a pure-electric ride and cover up to 310 miles with a single charge.

The cabin is spacious and elegant and features a large 15.5-inch full HD touch screen, soft leather-like material, and a 10-speaker premium B&O audio system.

Mustang Mach-E GT also features a set of standard advanced driver assistance technologies, some of which are Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, 8 Lane-Keeping System with Blind Spot Assist, 9 Active Park Assist 2.0 9, and Pre‑Collision Assist with Auto Emergency Braking.

The vehicle is already available to order.