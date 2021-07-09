SKODA Superb has scored its sixth consecutive win at the Fleet News Awards and managed to retain its Best Upper Medium Car title.

The vehicle first impressed the jury back in 2016 and since then the Czech-built hatch and estate models have dominated the event thoroughly.

Summarising the ongoing appeal of the Superb to fleet operators and company car drivers, Fleet News said; "Company car drivers looking for a cost-effective mile-muncher would have a hard time finding a more suitable car than the ŠKODA Superb."

Commenting on the popular Superb iV plug-in hybrid model, the title added: We're big fans of the Superb and this model makes it a more attractive company car choice. It offers near-silent running in EV mode and has the added benefit of remote heater and air-con activation via an app. You simply cannot get a better upper-medium car.

The Superb remains the most popular and beloved model in SKODA's history, having claimed more than 60 awards in the UK alone, since its re-introduction back in 2001. The latest version was launched in 2019 and offers a wide choice of engine, gearbox and trim customizations. There's also a plug-in hybrid version and a fleed-focussed SE Technology model.