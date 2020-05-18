New Ford Ranger Thunder brings style and enhanced specs to one of Europe's most advanced pickups. This is an exclusive lineup and is limited to merely 1,430 examples.

The Ranger Thunder adds unique exclusive interior and exterior design tweaks, along with revised drivetrain system components. Such include Ford's bi-turbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, providing 213hp and 500Nm of torque. This unit is then mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission system. This gearbox is known for its smooth shifting and enhanced performance both on- and off-road.

In terms of design, Ranger Thunder is offered in a single specification which includes Sea Grey body finish and bold red highlights on the grille and sports hoop. There are also three-dimensional-effect "Thunder" badges for the driver and front passenger doors and tailgate and a matte black logo. Neat!

Additionally, the machine comes with unique 18-inch black alloy wheels and Ebony Black executions for the front grille, rear bumper, skid plates, fog surrounds load bay sports hoop, and door handles. LED headlights with darkened bezels are also part of the standard equipment. These come with darkened taillight bezels at the rear. Also, a black Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter with Bedliner divider is available as an optional extra on the Thunder, thus enhancing load bay practicality with styling points.

Ranger had its best-ever year in 2019, with 52,500 vehicles sold across Europe and more than 16,000 of those in the UK alone. Total UK Ranger sales are expected to pass 150,000 later this year since it was launched back in 1998. This is the third-generation Ranger Thunder, with the first making its debut in 2003 and the second in 2009.

Source: Ford