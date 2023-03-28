Ford Ranger Tremor (2023)

Ford Ranger Tremor

Ford Pro has just announced the latest additions to the 2023 Ford Ranger lineup in Europe, the Ranger Wildtrak X and Ranger Tremor. These two new models are specifically designed for customers who require enhanced off-road capabilities, featuring a reworked chassis with advanced Bilstein dampers and driver assistance systems for better confidence and control. Both models also offer a segment-first Flexible Rack System to maximize load-carrying ability for longer items.

The Ranger Wildtrak X has a higher ride height and wider track width for better stability on rugged terrain. It comes with Trail Turn Assist, Trail Control, and Rock Crawl mode, as well as Ford's proven 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ranger Tremor, on the other hand, is based on the hard-working Ranger XLT and shares the same chassis and technology upgrades as the Wildtrak X. It features a distinctive long-leg tubular sports bar and water-resistant vinyl trim.

2023 Ford Ranger Tremor

Both the Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor come with unique styling cues that reflect their off-road prowess, and they're both available for order starting from March 2023. The new Flexible Rack System is also available as an option for Ranger Limited and Wildtrak models. Overall, these new additions to the Ford Ranger lineup are set to broaden the appeal of the latest Ranger family to more customers than ever before.