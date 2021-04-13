Ford reveals two new limited-run vehicles – the StormTrak and Wolftrak. In a series of two articles, we will tell you more about each vehicle in detail. In a recent text, we reviewed the Stormtrack, and now we take a closer look at the Woltrak lineup.

Ford Ranger Wolftrak

The vehicle is built for customers who want some enhanced off-road performance and neat exterior styling. Based on the Ranger XLT series, Woltrak is powered by Ford's 170hp 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel unit and can be specified with a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Furthermore, the vehicle comes with a four-wheel-drive system with a shift-on-the-fly function, electronically-locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires.

Also, the vehicle is specially designed to support farming, forestry, and outdoor activities. The 1.0-tonne payload and 3,500kg maximum towing weight offer a significant load-moving ability, supported by a standard protective bed liner. There's an optional manual load bed cover or an optional Aeroklas full load canopy that is available in matte black in order to match Wolftrak's blacked-out exterior detailing.

SEE ALSO: Ford presents new Stormtrak limited-run model. Check it out!

The vehicle comes with Imposing Conquer Grey paint and neat matte black details like the grille, underbody protection, and 17-inch black alloy wheels. Furthermore, the distinctive look is completed by darkened Wolftrak badges and plastic molded side steps.

Source: Ford