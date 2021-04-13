Ford introduces two exciting and limited-edition models building on the style and capability of the brand's award-winning pick-up, the new Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak. In two articles, we will tell you a bit more about the latest Ford family members. Let's have a closer look, shall we?

Ranger Stormtrak

This is a premium truck with distinctive styling and premium features for customers that need more capability and tons of features. The model is based on the Ranger Wildtrack series and delivers even higher spec number with further enhanced comfort and goodies.

In terms of the drivetrain system, the Stormtrack is geared with Ford's range-topping Bi-turbo 213hp 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine that delivers a total of 500Nm of torque and ensures incredible off-road performance, thanks to the advanced AWD system and the 10-speed automatic gearbox.

As it comes to the exterior, Rapid Red dominates the body and complements the exclusive red grille insert that contributes to that massive and muscular front styling. The LED headlamps and the rugged underbody protection complete the menacing presence.

Additionally, Ford included a Bedliner, lad divider, and brand's new Power Roller Shutter as standard features. Ranger Stormtrak retains the 1.0-tonne payload and 3,500kg maximum towing weight that was first demonstrated with the Wildtrak series.

As it comes to the interior, the Stormtrack features specific seats with supple leather and Tinted Graphite interior surfaces with red stitching.

Source: Ford