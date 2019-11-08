The revised 2019 Ford Edge has earned Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety by achieving "good" ratings across all six aspects of crashworthiness tests. IIHS credits some of the new safety features incorporated in the vehicle and awards with the prestigious Top Safety Pick for midsize SUVs.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety cites vehicle's body structure for improving its crashworthiness, all along with standard front crash prevention features and available LED projector headlamps with curve-adaptive technology built after March 2019.

The new Edge also scored top IIHS rates in the driver and passenger small overlap front-end collision tests, moderate overlap impact testing, side impact testing and roof impact crash testing. New Edge has also received a top rating for the performance of its head restraints and seats.

The contemporary SUV also adopts Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite, which features Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking that also aided the vehicle to get superior rates from the Institute. Neat!

SEE ALSO: Rolling Big Power team have a look at a lucky GMC Sierra machine!

Being able to adapt to contemporary changes, Ford brand has shown us one more time that it is more than capable to retain its value and even something more, to go beyond boundaries and present us new and advanced technologies.

Source: Ford