Rolling Big power, a prominent manufacturer of aftermarket grilles, running boards, wheels, suspension and exhaust components, has partnered with Keaton "The Muscle" Hoskins from "Diesel Brothers" to debut an unique 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. The truck was created for Jonathan Barber, who was involved in a coal-mining accident back in 2017 that left him paralyzed. After connecting on social media, Hoskins and Barber became friends, and Hoskins transformed the Sierra 3500HD into a handicap accessible show truck.

The GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali was the ideal platform as it provided ample room and power. Barber is a longtime truck enthusiast who always dreamed of owning a lifted truck. The goal was to create a daily driver that was exclusive enough to show off at truck shows on weekends. Neat!

Under the watch of Hoskins, the truck has undergone a comprehensive transformation that features a handicap-accessible show rig, All-Terrain Conversion hydraulic chair lift and gullwing door, 24-inch Rolling Big power 12R Apex wheels with True Spike lug nuts and 40-inch Running Boards for easier entry for his family. There's also a custom RBP Grille and fuel door that provide that signature RBP styling.

Also, in order to ensure increased tire clearance, Fusion bumpers were added at the front and rear, and Leer shell provides plenty of secure storage space for Barber's wheelchair and gear. Primo Dynamics head and taillight assemblies were added for a truly custom look. The truck has performance modification to match its style, which includes an HP tune, Wehril Custom Fabrication-built gearbox and billet SunCoast torque converter.

SEE ALSO: Ringbrothers proudly present 1969 Mustang UNCL! Check it out!

The modified Sierra will be on display through November 8 at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas at the Pilot Automotive booth #20113 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Source: Rolling Big Power