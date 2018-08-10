Ford announced details about the new Territory, a mid-size SUV that would offer neat price to features ratio and would try to dominate the Chinese market and roads. Developed along with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), the vehicle offers neat styling, tons of technological features and comprehensive drivetrain system. So, let's delve into project's details and see what makes this bad boy special.

First of all, Territory will be produced in JMC's Xiao Lan plant, which meets Ford's global standards. Furthermore, customers can choose between a fuel-efficient gasoline engine, a mild hybrid with Miller-Cycle technology and a plug-in hybrid system. Also, all models will be geared with Mandarian voice-command function, Co-Pilot360TM suite and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Territory features fresh and contemporary styling. Of course, Ford DNA dominates the whole body expression and stance with signature Ford mesh grille, flanked by LED lights, horizontal lines, lower skid plate and overall neat accents that contribute to the dynamic expression. Rigorously tested in harsh conditions, Territory has managed to pass all NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) tests and score an overall excellent results.

It is always cool to see such projects coming to life. With Ford's popularity and the growing Chinese market, such a collaboration was a matter of time. And as it seems, it would be beneficial both for China and Ford and all these who would choose the vehicle as a main way of transportation. We believe that it is useless to say that SUV segment is extremely popular in China. Enjoy

Source: Ford