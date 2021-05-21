Silverstone Auctions open their May Sale this weekend and showcase some neat examples of cool vehicles.

1969 Aston Martin DB6

In this month's sale, a special Aston Martin will take place – the 1969 DB6. This vehicle is a perfect example of the elegant evolution of David Brown's blood-line of the 60s thoroughbred Grand Tourers. The vehicle comes with its original Pacific Blue and Natural Connolly hides. The vehicle has had five owners and an extensive engine re-build project.

961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 FHC Flat Floor LHD

1The next vehicle in the lineup is a re-finished in its Old English White over black leather 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 FHC Flat Floor LHD. This lovely Jag comes with a 3.8-liter Fixed head Coupe and has undergone a comprehensive restoration proves. The vehicle is offered with matching number status and supported by corresponding paperwork and Jaguar Heritage Certificate.

SEE ALSO: Cupra finds one more strategic partner. Details here!

2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

A 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish is also offered. The vehicle has had only two owners and is a great representation of the first-generation V12 Aston Martin unit.

1955 Jaguar XK140 SE Coupe

The last vehicle in the lineup is a 1955 Jaguar XK140 SE Coupe with matching numbers, this is a restored unit with a special overdrive gearbox and some more exclusive extras.