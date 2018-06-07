As you might know, the latest Sierra lineup was recently updated with the introduction of the new 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation. With its bold design and mighty drivetrain system, this machine is a worthy family member. Along with Denali, AT4 and SLT, Sierra Elevation is created to meet the needs of those who seek off-road challenges and are not afraid to tame the massive power output.

The vehicle features prominent foundation and strong bodywork with chiseled fenders and tall and powerful hood, capped with big and bold grille. Actually, bigger and bolder than all Sierra predecessors. Elevation also showcases monochromatic door handles, bumpers and grille surrounds, black accents and neat 20-inch wheels.

Drivetrain system

First of all, the standard equipment features a revised 2.7-liter turbocharged power unit, mated to an eight-speed gearbox and delivers a total of 310hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. Massive, isn't it? However, there is also a larger engine available – a 5.3-liter V8 that is mated to this very same 8-speed automatic gearbox. It features Dynamic Fuel Management system and enables the engine to operate on one to eight cylinders, depending on the demand. By doing so, the whole system optimizes power distribution and fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, there is new Traction Select System that allows using selectable driving modes – by choosing one of them, Sierra adjusts gearbox shift points, throttle mapping and other drivetrain system functions in order to make the best out of the situation.

And for all those who love off-road challenges, Sierra Elevation can be specified with a special X31 Off Road pack that includes revised and fine-tuned suspension with Rancho shocks, locking rear differentials, Hill Descent Control, protective underbody skidplates, heavy-duty air-filter, dual exhaust system and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing. And all this is topped off with a set of all-terrain tires. Cool!

2019 GMC Sierra Elevation can be purchased in fall, 2018.

Source: GMC