GMC Sierra EV (2024)

GMC Sierra EV

GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.

“This is the Denali of EVs — and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “That means it leaves nothing on the table when it comes to hauling, towing and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

GMC will be the only brand to offer three all-electric trucks, with the Sierra EV joining the popular GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV. Underpinning these three trucks is GM’s groundbreaking Ultium Platform, which enables incredible versatility and optimal performance in an all-electric truck.

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be available at launch in early 2024. GMC will introduce the Sierra EV AT4 and Elevation trims in the 2025 model year.

2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4

2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation

“The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is just the beginning,” said Aldred. “It will offer customers our very latest in technology, capability and luxury delivered in a way only GMC can do — with much more to come. From the HUMMER EV supertruck to the first-ever Sierra EV, GMC continues to write the next chapter in its future as a premium truck and SUV brand.”

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 breaks new ground for GMC in four key areas:

Next-Gen Power

GM-estimated range of 400 miles (640 km) on a full charge

GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode

Onboard Power Station Pro turns Sierra EV Denali into a mobile power source, with up to 10.2kW of off-board power that can be used in a variety of situations

800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes — the best charging capability in the EV truck segment

Purposeful Technology

16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen — the largest ever in a Sierra

Trailering-capable Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada

Customizable drive modes, including Max Power mode, which enables 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches

EV-enabled propulsion technologies including Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving and 4-Wheel Steer with CrabWalk

“Grille-to-Gate” Versatility

Versatility and next-generation GMC functional design enabled by the Ultium Platform

GMC-first MultiPro Midgate™ expandable bed offers room for hauling longer items, while still enabling room for a rear-seat passenger

eTrunk™ increases cargo room capability with lockable, weatherproof compartment at the front of the vehicle

Up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) max towing capacity

Modern Luxurious Appointments

Authentic premium materials including grain-matched open-pore wood (including a wood veneer induction wireless charger), aluminum, etched stainless steel and more that customers have come to expect from the Denali name

Bold, all-new design features including a panoramic fixed glass roof

A sleek, modern interior crafted with exceptional attention to detail — from seat stitching that invokes the bold lines of the truck’s profile to a streamlined dashboard — lays the foundation for the future of the brand

“This truck is everything customers know about the Sierra, but is so much more,” said Nichole Kraatz, chief engineer, GM Battery Electric Trucks. “Leveraging GM’s dedicated Ultium pickup platform, it takes the Sierra franchise to new benchmarks of capability, versatility and luxury — all in a zero-tailpipe-emissions package.”

NEXT-GEN POWER

2024 GMC Sierra EV

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1’s Ultium battery pack enables its GM-estimated driving range of 400 miles on a full charge. It is also a structural element of the vehicle, which contributes to its overall strength, durability and performance. Furthermore, the placement of the battery pack lowers the truck’s center of gravity, while enhancing ride comfort and driving confidence on and off the road.

Front and rear electric drive units channel a GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque to the wheels via an e4WD system in Max Power mode, giving the truck exceptional traction and capability in almost every driving scenario.

The foundation of the all-new Sierra EV’s range, performance and capabilities is the revolutionary Ultium Platform, first seen on the GMC HUMMER EV supertruck. After the launch of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, GMC will introduce additional trims with a selection of ranges and trailering ratings.

Additionally, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1’s Power Station Pro allows the truck to be used as a mobile power source in multiple situations. With the available Ultium Power Bar accessory, the 2024 Sierra EV offers 10.2kW of off-board power through up to 10 outlets that can help power tools and other accessories on the trail or at a campsite, as needed. When properly equipped, the Sierra EV Denali’s Power Station Pro can even power another EV.

This off-board power capability means that with the right configuration, such as a bi-directional charger and additional products and services offered through GM Energy’s Ultium Home line, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 can power a home’s essential necessities, for up to 21 days collectively.

When it comes to charging performance, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali includes a 19.2kW onboard AC charging module for home and public charging. It also features 800V DC Public Fast Charging capability of up to 350kW, enabling approximately 100 miles of range to be added in only 10 minutes.

Owners also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM’s holistic approach to EV charging, designed to help simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 110,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

PURPOSEFUL TECHNOLOGY

The Sierra EV offers the brand’s latest charging, infotainment and propulsion technologies that work holistically to help enhance and optimize every drive.

It all starts when the driver enters the vehicle. With Hands-Free Start, the vehicle turns on after the driver enters with a key fob. Once in the vehicle, the driver simply has to put their foot on the brake and put the vehicle into gear and they are ready to go. Simple and intuitive.

The driver is also welcomed by the bold animation of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1’s multiple high-resolution display screens, the center point of which is a large, 16.8-inch-diagonal freeform touchscreen. It’s the first portrait-oriented screen for GMC.

The touchscreen offers a user-friendly, freeform, customizable experience where icons can be organized similar to a smartphone, while keeping common buttons easily accessible. The screen can also be “split” to operate up to three apps simultaneously. And with GM’s Ultifi vehicle software platform, new features, apps and experiences can be downloaded over the air for greater personalization.

Additionally, in the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, the central 16.8-inch-diagonal screen is paired with an 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver information center and a multi-color Head Up Display offering 14 diagonal inches of view. It all adds up to more than 40 diagonal inches of digital displays providing ease of use and confident command for the driver. Further supporting that confidence are up to 14 available camera views to enhance visibility around the vehicle.

When it comes time for long trips, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 includes Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada, even when towing.

Customers have even more control over their driving experience with technologies enabled by the versatility of the Ultium Platform, including:

Customizable Drive Modes enable the driver to adjust steering, suspension, propulsion, sound and power settings for the ultimate personalized driving experience. These modes include: Standard Tow/Haul Off-Road – for when the pavement ends My Mode – a fully customizable experience for the driver Max Power – a thrilling amount of EV torque enables 0-to-60 mph acceleration in under 4.5 seconds (GM estimate)

4-Wheel Steer enables all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability

CrabWalk, a GMC-exclusive diagonal-drive feature that, at low speeds, turns the rear wheels in unison and at the same angle as the front wheels, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle

Variable Regen on Demand Braking converts the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to help improve driving range

One-Pedal Driving, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator

‘GRILLE-TO-GATE’ VERSATILITY

Functional innovations enabled by the Ultium Platform provide unprecedented flexibility and versatility for hauling and cargo stowage never before available in a Sierra.

“Without the need to work around a conventional propulsion system, there was an exciting opportunity to reimagine the Sierra EV with a refined yet bold, next-generation modern style and functionality,” said Sharon Gauci, executive director, Buick and GMC Design. “The Ultium Platform allowed us to design what a truck can offer differently when it comes to appearance, spaciousness and capability. It was an important goal for Sierra EV to be visually distinctive yet maintain the essence of GMC and this can be seen in many elements inside and out. For example, the powerful front shield and strong, continuous body side with machined detailing.”

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 has a bold, forward-looking, and ultra-premium aesthetic that announces a new era for the brand’s design language, including a new interpretation of the GMC grille, which serves as an integral part of the sophisticated approach lighting animations, including perimeter grille lighting. Additionally, the Ultium Platform is integrated into the truck’s body structure, which enables more expressive overall design and a confident stance.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be offered exclusively in a Crew Cab model with an integrated 5-foot, 11-inch cargo bed. Its storage capacity is maximized with the innovative MultiPro Midgate™, which provides 9 feet of storage between the cab and the tailgate, when the Midgate is open.

A 60/40-split second-row seat offers four configurations that allow users to haul gear or equipment while still accommodating a passenger, and an available tonneau cover allows longer items such as a kayak or windsurfing board to be stowed under a lockable, weatherproof cover.

GMC’s popular MultiPro Tailgate is also standard on the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. When this innovative tailgate is down, the maximum load floor length extends to nearly 11 feet with the MidGate down and the MultiPro Tailgate’s load-stop open.

At the front of the vehicle, the spacious eTrunk offers lockable weatherproof cargo space with two drains where the engine would be in a traditional truck, along with a 120-volt power outlet. The flat floor enables more storage space in the cab, including a modular center console.

GMC trucks are made to be used, and the Sierra EV is no exception. When it comes to the all-important task of towing, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 delivers with up to 9,500 pounds (4,309 kg) of trailering capacity and up to 1,300 pounds of payload. A trailering package comes standard on the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

MODERN LUXURIOUS APPOINTMENTS

Distinguished by distinctive interiors, next-level materials, exclusive features and technologies, Denali has always represented the pinnacle of luxury done the GMC way. In the new 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, that signature experience delivers the height of premium in an all-electric truck.

One of those expressions is the all-new, panoramic fixed glass roof that stretches above both rows of the cabin, creating an open-air ambience and a greater sense of spaciousness. The roof is infrared reflective and has a UV coating to help keep the cabin comfortable.

The interior accentuates openness, with attention to detail that shepherds in a modern and clean aesthetic. While distinctive quilting and the embroidered Denali logo on the front seat backs will be familiar to customers, the Sierra EV Denali introduces a new rich quilting pattern invocative of the vehicle’s bold front end. This attention to detail and premium materials is carried throughout the interior from the precise finishing on the doors to sweeping lines of authentic open-pore wood on the instrument panel. Also new is an inductive wireless charger finished in the same open-pore wood, creating the modern feel of uninterrupted lines and surfaces.

The wood décor is complemented with aluminum accents and even etched stainless steel on the speaker grilles of the Bose audio system. Additionally, the electric vehicle sound enhancement technology, developed with Bose, elevates the driver’s sensory experience.

COMING IN EARLY 2024

Deliveries of the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are expected to begin in early 2024, with a starting MSRP of $107,000 (plus DFC).