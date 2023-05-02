GMC Sierra HD AT4X (2024)

GMC Sierra HD AT4X

GMC has taken the lead in the off-road truck market with its Sierra 1500 AT4X and Canyon AT4X models. Now, GMC has announced the release of the first-ever 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X, which includes the Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition. This truck is designed to provide adventurers with increased off-road capability, as well as the towing capability required for heavy-duty hauling.

The Sierra HD AT4X is a premium off-road truck that combines increased off-road capability and smooth on-road handling. It also boasts the most trailering technology in its class and luxurious comfort features. GMC's AT4X trim will be available across its entire truck lineup, offering customers more premium choices when it comes to "do-it-all" capabilities.

According to Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick-GMC, each model in the AT4X lineup delivers unique strengths, with the all-new Sierra HD AT4X offering the most luxurious and off-road capable HD truck ever offered by GMC. The AT4X makes it possible to conquer almost any terrain in complete comfort, while also having the towing power to bring along recreational toys, gear, or a camper for the adventure.

AT4X

The new Sierra HD AT4X builds on the revamped 2024 Sierra HD, which has received fresh design updates, new premium interiors, and a new tech-focused layout. The highlights of the new Sierra HD AT4X include:

Available 18,500-pound max trailering capacity1

Factory-installed 1.5-inch (38mm) suspension lift

Multimatic DSSV dampers

Rear e-locking differential

35-inch Goodyear Territory tires

Specific front upper and lower control arms and specific steering knuckles

Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate

Unique Obsidian Rush interior featuring premium appointments like massaging, full-grain leather-wrapped front seats

The Sierra HD AT4X comes with a new Off-Road Mode that adjusts different vehicle calibrations, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control. This feature provides optimized performance for off-road adventures. The Off-Road Mode also modifies throttle progression and transmission shifts, enabling better off-road control and performance.

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X

Extreme AEV Edition

The AT4X AEV Edition, which is available, includes robust stamped steel bumpers with integrated recovery points and front winch capability to provide additional driver confidence and protection. The truck also has heavy-duty steel skid plates that help protect essential components, like the steering gear and transfer case, on the trail. Additional features of this edition include unique 18-inch Salta wheels, exterior badging, and interior cues.

Dave Harriton, AEV CEO and founder, said that the Sierra HD is an ideal foundation for on-road performance, off-road capability, and towing power. AEV used its signature performance-driven approach and attention to detail to enhance the aspects that off-road customers want and demand in their heavy-duty truck, just like they did with the Sierra 1500 before. The result is an impressive truck with capability and confidence in all the right places.

Heavy Duty capability: Turbocharged pulling power

The new AT4X has the standard 6.6L gas engine, and it also offers the turbocharged power of the available 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel. For 2024, the Duramax Turbo-Diesel is improved to deliver 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, providing more power across the entire operating speed range.

Both engines come with an Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that's designed to optimize engine power, torque, and efficiency.

Confidence-inspiring trailering tech

The new AT4X, like the rest of the 2024 Sierra HD lineup, has the most trailering assistance technologies in the heavy-duty class2. It also has the available ProGrade Trailering System that includes a suite of available intelligent assistance technologies designed to help streamline the hitching and towing process.

These technologies include available enhanced Transparent Trailer View4 for Gooseneck and Fifth Wheel Trailering, available Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert5, and new, available Adaptive Cruise Control5 with Trailering. Additionally, there are up to 14 available camera views6, including Hitch View, Bed View with Zoom and Bed Hitch Guidance, and Rear Side View with Trailer Length Indicator, that can help enhance customers’ safety and confidence.

First-class interior luxury and comfort

The first-ever Sierra HD AT4X is a premium HD pickup truck that is both off-road capable and luxurious, with the exclusive Obsidian Rush interior featuring full-grain leather-wrapped seats, Vanta Ash wood décor, and a 12-speaker Bose® Premium Series audio system. The AEV Edition adds the AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints and unique AEV-branded floor liners.

The new cabin boasts an all-new, tablet-style 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center, and a 15-inch-diagonal head-up display. These features provide customers with high levels of personalization and intuitive engagement. Additionally, the Obsidian Rush interior features power massaging front seats.

Coming in Q3 2023

The new 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition will be available in dealerships in the fall of 2023, and their pricing will be revealed closer to the start of production.