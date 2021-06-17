Honda's new Civic Sedan lineup arrives at dealerships today. The all-new 2022 vehicle features an elegant exterior, functional and cozy interior, agile dynamics and advanced technologies.

All 2022 Civic Sedan models benefit from extensive improvements made to the body, chassis and powertrain. Also, all new Civics come with Honda Sensing suite as a standard feature with tons of driver-assistive and safety technologies of which some are Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System.

2022 Civic Sedan trim levels

The first in the lineup is the Civic LX, which comes with a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder power unit and a continuously variable gearbox. The setup produces a total of 158hp. Also standard are the 7-inch color touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, digital instrumentation, and LED headlights.

The next in line is the Civic Sport which builds on the previous trim level and adds exclusive 18-inch wheels, low-profile tires, black exterior accents and chrome exhaust finish. Inside, the model features an 8-speaker audio system, Sport-specific seating surfaces, leather-wrapped shift know and steering wheel, paddle shifters, sports pedals, and more.

Civic EX comes with a more advanced 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder power unit and a CVT that has undergone some fine-tuning. The vehicle produces a total of 180hp and 177lb-ft of torque. Some of the features include Blind-spot information, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated seats, and outside mirrors, and dual-zone automatic climate control are all standard.

The last vehicle in the lineup is Civic Touring. This model features leather seats, power front seats, Sirius XM radio, satellite-based navigation system and more. Furthermore, 2022 Touring receives a larger 9-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a Civic-first Bose premium sound system, a new 10.2-inch all-digital and customizable instrument display, front and rear parking sensors, Sport driving mode, wireless smartphone charging, and LED fog lights. Touring also adds Civic's first implementation of low-speed braking control.