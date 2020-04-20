In spring 2020, Volkswagen Tiguan broke the production barrier of six million units, with 910,926 produced in 2019 alone. These statistics make the model the best-selling in the entire Volkswagen portfolio. This success is also based on vehicle's worldwide availability – being present in 80 percent of the countries in the world, Tiguan is produced in four tie zones across three continents. On average, the Volkswagen rolls out a new Tiguan vehicle in every 35 seconds. Neat!

The world debut of the first generation of Tiguan took place at the Frankfurt International Motor Show back in 2007. Since this glorious moment, the lineup has enjoyed a meteoric rise. A year later, in 2008, VW has already manufactured more than 150,000 units, making it the most successful SUV in Germany from a standing start. Some years later, in 2011 a new and significantly updated version was unveiled and it also marked a resounding success: the annual volume broke the 500,000 units barrier for the first time.

Then the second generation Tiguan arrived in April 2016. This new vehicle was based on the Modular Transvere Toolkit (MQB), which allows for an authentic and muscular exterior design. The interior has also undergone some considerable changes and now is roomier thanks to the longer wheelbase. The production was revamped again in 2017 with the debut of the Tiguan XL, whose wheelbase was expanded to 4.3 inches and allowed for a total of seven seats. This new version gave another boost to production.

Currently, Tiguan is manufactured at four Volkswagen plants across four time zones, thus ensuring almost around-the-clock production. The normal wheelbase version is manufactured at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, for markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. The Kaluga plant, 104 miles south-west of Moscow, produces the NWB vehicles for the Russian market and for neighboring Central Asian countries. In Shanghai VW produces the LWB Tiguan L for the Chinese market. In the Mexican city of Puebla, the LWB version of the Tiguan are produced for North and South America and for some countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

SEE ALSO: SKODA reveals first details of new Octavia lineup!

The entire Tiguan lineup has developed into one of the most successful SUVs in the world and as it seems, Volkswagen team is only starting to unleash the potential of the model!