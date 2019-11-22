After showcasing the possibilities of the e-Golf powertrain, Volkswagen team commissioned west coast electric vehicle conversion specialist EV West to construct an electrified VW Type 2 Bus.

The exclusive drivetrain features a 35.8kWh battery system from the donor 2017 e-Golf, which gives the new-classic bus approximate range of 125 miles. Furthermore, the drivetrain will reside in the rear compartment of the e-Bus, which previously was occupied by the stock air-cooled 60-hp four-cylinder power unit. Additionally, the independent rear suspension of the Type 2 Bay Window makes a good mate to the transverse driveline which is contained in a single unit that houses the 100kW synchronous AC permanent magnet electric motor, one-speed transmission and charging system.

Most of the exterior and interior features will remain unchanged. The battery units are contained inside a custom engineered, reinforced and fireproof enclosure located under the front seats and in the former location of the fuel tank. The stock long-throw shifter remains, but now it actuates park, reverse, neutral, drive and regenerative braking models. In order to maintain its authentic feel, the e-Bus will be fitted with a classically-styled multi-function digital EV gauge in the dashboard.

SEE ALSO: Peterson Automotive Auction and VW team present new exhibition!

Painted Kansas Beige and Pastel White are the chosen colors for the new e-Bus. It will be on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for Volkswagen's 4th Annual Drive-In Movie event.

Source: Volkswagen