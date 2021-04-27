In a new video, Honda reveals a new interior design philosophy that will shape the interior design of the new Honda vehicles. Inspired by the classic human-centered design of the early Honda days, the brand adopts a simplistic approach towards the design, but without sacrificing any of the advanced technological functions of today. The new idea features a renewed focus on Honda's classic "Man Maximum/Machine Minimum" approach and maximizes the interior space and minimizes the space required for mechanical technologies.

Simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy but a discipline toward the user experience, says Johnathan Norman, Creative Lead for Honda Interior Design in the U.S, We've heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centered design of old Hondas. Well, so are we!

For the Honda team, all this means that the upcoming models will be free of visual clutter and will focus on thin pillars, low cowl, and a large greenhouse for excellent visibility, which enables the driver and passengers to see the road and environment around them more clearly and vividly.

As it seems, Honda continues to impress both brand enthusiasts and skeptics by delivering safe and reliable vehicles. In fact, this is the brand with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to new data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord, and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Source: Honda