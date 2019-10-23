Honda reveals the all-new Jazz lineup, which features an advanced two-motor hybrid drivetrain system, a new generation of driving dynamics technologies and safety features. Let's check out more, shall we?

The new Jazz vehicles are proudly showcasing sexy A-pillars, natural crisp lines that run horizontally along the sides of the vehicle and a sharper and more aggressive shoulder lines. At the rear, the new Jazz machine features a new fender design and wheel arches that reinforce the car's broader stance and bring a sense of stability. Furthermore, the rear design echoes the clean lines from the front-end and the sleek horizontal light cluster layout. Sweet!

In terms of interior, the new lineup provides high levels of comfort and spaciousness, considered as unrivaled in the B-Segment.

The modern setup is a direct continuation of the exterior design, but this time engineers have relied on comfort and ambiance rather than straight lines and aggressive expression. There are new LD touchscreen features, smartphone integration, swipe controls and comprehensive suite for in-built apps.

In terms of interior design, the all-new Jazz provides wider front seats with mat-structure support, thin A-pillar design for improved horizontal visibility and the already mentioned ample head- and legroom.

Additionally, the all-new Jazz comes with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features and technologies. The Honda Sensing pack is present with its new camera, Collision Mitigation Brake System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist function.

Sales of the next-gen Honda Jazz are expected in mid-2020.

Source: Honda