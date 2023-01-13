Honda Jazz (2023)

Honda Jazz

Honda is increasing the appeal of its Jazz line-up with revisions across all grades and the addition of a new Advance Sport grade; offered with exclusive styling details inside and out.

The refreshed Jazz range also features a revised e:HEV hybrid powertrain that improves driveability, adds power and a towing capacity, without impacting CO2 or fuel efficiency.

Evolved exterior and interior design

Elegance and Advance grades feature a new, more defined grille design as well as a darker headlight insert. More sculpted bumpers front and rear are complimented by textured lower sections to give the Jazz a more purposeful appearance. Revised colours for the Advance’s alloy wheel design rounds out the exterior changes for Jazz.

The Jazz Crosstar also features several exterior revisions that heighten its tougher, more adventurous appearance. The more defined grille features a pronounced honeycomb design and is paired with revised bumpers, which feature silver inserts designed to look like underbody protection, and new, matching side skirts. Rounding out the revisions are a new finish for the alloy wheels, and the introduction of a new exterior colour: Fjord Mist blue.

Inside, Elegance and Advance grades feature revisions to the colour, material and finish choices, whilst the Crosstar’s interior features new seat upholstery as well as revisions to the dash and door cards along with a new trim finish for the dashboard, centre console, and minimalist two-spoke steering wheel.

All-new Advance Sport grade

The new stand-out Advance Sport grade – available in a new exclusive paint finish, Urban Grey – incorporates a unique finish to the front bumper design, a sporty lattice grille as well as gloss black wing mirrors and unique 16” alloy wheels to broaden the appeal of the Jazz e:HEV.

Inside, the Advance Sport benefits from grade-specific enhancements that increase the premium sporty feel of the latest Jazz e:HEV. The seats are finished in a unique combination upholstery of black synthetic suede and grey synthetic leather whilst a new three spoke wheel, central armrest and door cards are detailed with a contrasting yellow stitch.

2023 Honda Jazz

Increased e:HEV hybrid performance

The refreshed Jazz e:HEV retains Honda's responsive and highly efficient advanced hybrid technology. The latest generation e:HEV powertrain comprises two electric motors, an economical petrol engine, automatic transmission and three intelligent driving modes to deliver high levels of real-world efficiency and refinement.

Revisions to all aspects of the e:HEV system have seen efficiency, driveability and output increased. The electric drive motor has seen a 10 kW (14 PS) increase, taking its total output to 90 kW (122 PS), and the generator motor has also seen an 8 kW increase in power, taking it to a peak of 78 kW (106 PS). The 1.5-litre port-injection petrol engine has gained 7 kW to now produce a maximum of 79 kW (107 PS). Torque remains at 131 Nm. Honda’s fuel-efficient hybrid system produces CO2 emission from 102g/km, with the Advance Sport grade from 105 g/KM.

Honda’s automatic transmission in the Jazz e:HEV has also been revised to improve smoothness and driveability to deliver a more engaging driving experience. Crosstar, Elegance and Advance grades feature a new acceleration response concept to increase the sensory feeling of acceleration. To further differentiate the Advance Sport from the rest of the range, the throttle pedal map has been revised to deliver increased driving power and improve response characteristics. In addition, the linear shift control has been revised to give the petrol engine a new, higher shift point of 6,300rpm.

To capitalize on the powertrain revisions, the Advance Sport benefits from several changes to its suspension set-up. The front spring rate has been decreased by 8% - with the rear increased by 20%. This revised front to rear stiffness balance has reduced longitudinal forces for a more focused, dynamic drive. New stiffer dampers have also been added for increased traction and cornering speed.

Introduction of towing capacity

Following customer feedback, the requirement for towing ability has been added, making the Jazz e:HEV even more versatile. All models can tow a competitive 500kg, accommodating small trailers or bike carriers.

Clever packaging retains unrivalled space

New Jazz retains class-leading levels of interior space that have proven to be the hallmark of previous generations. Key to maximising cabin room is the positioning of the fuel tank in the centre of the chassis beneath the front seats, which is unique in this class.

This enables the Jazz to retain the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seats that offer both “fold-flat” or “flip-up” seat flexibility, depending on cargo space required.

Honda SENSING provides comprehensive safety package

To complete the strong package of the new Jazz, Honda provides some of the most comprehensive advanced safety features and driver aids in its class.

Utilizing a wider angle, higher-definition camera enables improved awareness of vehicle surroundings, including recognition of verges without kerbs or roadside markings, whilst the active safety systems have been revised to reduce their intrusion on everyday driving.

The Traffic Jam Assist function, now upgraded to feature steering support from 0 km/h, reduces the burden on the driver when driving in traffic and heightens its already impressive crash protection.

These advanced driver assistance systems compliment the standard ten airbags, including front occupant knee and front centre airbags. The latest Jazz and Jazz Crosstar will carry the same active safety technologies and driver aids that were awarded the maximum five-star rating in 2020 Euro NCAP safety tests.

Sales of the new Honda Jazz and Jazz Crosstar for European markets are set to start early 2023.