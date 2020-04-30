Honda's latest Jazz model is a pure manifestation of the brand's desire to deliver us enhanced safety features blended with high-tech gadgets. The vehicle offers massive upgrades compared to older models, but also showcases completely new concepts and ideas! Let's find out more, shall we?

Enhanced active safety systems

The vehicle comes with an enriched Honda Sensing suite that aids drivers and passengers in any road situation and manages to keep them safe and comfortable. For the new model year, the engineering team has included a revised City-Brake Active System with sensors. There's also a dedicated camera to recognizing and evaluating the more comprehensive road surface and traffic characteristics. Camera's activity includes detecting vehicle approaches, road signs, and unusual driver's driving behavior. This gadget is also capable of eliminating the fog effect and provide a clear field of view.

Revised Central Airbag System

The new front central airbag is fitted within the back of the driver's seat and expands into the space between driver and passenger. With this new system, new Jazz manages to avoid direct contact and reduce the impact between the driver and the passenger in the event of a side-on collision. In order to ensure reliable installation and precision, the airbag is fitted by three attachment tethers that guide the airbag around the driver in a curve.

Further improvements include a double-structured airbag, installed in the rear seat pad, which activates in case of impact against the door and C-pillar in the event of side-on collisions. The airbag is also designed in order to detract from the Magic Seat function of the vehicle.

Additional Honda Sensing technologies include:

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist System

Road Departure Mitigation System

Traffic Sign Recognition System

Auto High-Beam

Intelligent Speed Limiter

Blind Spot Information

Source: Honda