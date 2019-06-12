Karma Automotive, a Southern California-based electric vehicle company and a high-tech incubator, will reveal its long-anticipated 2020 Revero GT machine at the goldRush Rally ELEVEN prior to vehicle's official world debut.

The event itself is 3,000-mile rally, nine-day automotive lifestyle from Miami to Austin, Texas. It is a popular show among country's most prominent auto-enthusiast who participate in any form in the event.

However, let's get back to the car, shall we? This particular model will feature a special exterior wrap design in honor of Southern California's rich aviation history and the iconic P-51 Mustang, created by North American Aviation and produced in Inglewood, California.

What 2020 Revero GT offers is a next-gen technology and super-duper hot drivetrain system. It features a TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line power unit with BMW AG for an on-board electric generator. The dual electric motors generate a total of 536hp and the 28kWh mid-mounted lithium-ion HV battery generates up to 80 miles of all electric driving. 2020 Revero GT speeds up to 100km/h in mere 4.5 seconds, which makes it with a second faster, compared to the model it replaces.

A product of Karma's Design Studio, 2020 Revero GT is surely a machine that would become one of the most notable ones in 2019. Stick with us for further details!

Source: Karma Automotive