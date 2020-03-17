Hyundai Motor team is set to unveil the all-new 2021 Elantra at a special event in Hollywood. This upcoming seventh-generation Elantra reveals an edgy and aggressive look, based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects the brand's design philosophy. The world premiere will take place today at the Los Studios in West Hollywood, California.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the 2021 Elantra accentuates its futuristic and exotic character through the concept of Parametric Dynamics. Cutting edge engineering solutions and design innovations are definitely the keywords that describe the latest family member. Essentially, advanced digital technology has brought the parametric Dynamics design language to life. Having three lines meet at a certain point is the main element of the concept. This formation is a bold challenge, which has been avoided in conventional car design ideology, which makes the new Elantra unique on a different level.

Furthermore, the "Immersive Cocoon" interior creates a driver-focused ambiance and overall satisfactory user experience. Low and wide structures go from the doors and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consists of two harmoniously integrated displays that further contribute to that sporty feel.

Stick with us for further details!

Source: Hyundai