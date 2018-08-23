2019 Elantra sedan is already here and will try to win fans and customers with new and sexy design, sophisticated drivetrain system and tons of contemporary technologies and handy features. Definitely appealing and sexy, the 2019 flagship model also relies heavily on enhanced safety features. So, let's find out more, shall we?

Features and technologies

The vehicle showcases similar design to prior models and adopts similar drivetrain combination and systems: there's this revised 1.6-liter Turbo-GDI power unit, mated to either 6-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sporty interior with advanced technologies and connectivity features, paddle shifters, sporty front seats with leather trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel and user-friendly interface.

New for 2019 model year is the revised hood with new fenders and fascia, revised grille shape and new headlights. Of course, people who love visual features will fall in love with the new set of 16- and 17-inch wheel design. In terms of interior, the new features include revised central cluster, new air vents, AVN/Audio/Temperature controls, Storage tray and new instrument cluster.

Safety features

One of the most notable additions is the new SmartSense suite incorporation. Available with all trim levels, the package of safety features includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert and more. There's also a special Ultimate Package that brings Safe Exit Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance with Pedestrian Detection.

Drivetrain system

Elantra can be specified with two engine options that provide efficiency and dynamics. There's also an exclusive third option for the Elantra Sport model. SE, SEL and Limited models are geared with Nu 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson Cycle engine with a total of 147hp, while Eco is geared with Kappa 1.4-liter Turbo-GDI that produces a total of 128hp. In fact, this Eco model has managed to achieve EPA estimated 35mpg combined fuel economy rates, when mated to the 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. Neat!

Source: Hyundai