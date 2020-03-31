Hyundai releases first images of the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid! Check 'em out!
Hyundai Public Relations Team has added some images of the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid images! Not only the vehicle features a menacing presence, but it also comes with tons of hi-tech gadgets and next-gen engineering solutions. Let's find out more, shall we?
For the first time ever, a hybrid drivetrain system has been added to the Elantra lineup – along with a fully digital debut, new Elantra will also be one of the cleanest in the entire lineup. Vehicle's setup features a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder power unit and an exclusive magnetic electric motor that delivers a total of 32kW output via a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The combined power of both motors is measured at 139hp and up to 195lb-ft. Furthermore, the setup is mated to Hyundai's quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Sweet!
As it comes to visuals and styling, New 2021 Elantra is definitely an eye-catcher! Although the design team has focused on making the vehicle look aggressive and muscular, the specialists have also made it elegant – with its straight lines and smooth curves the new family member surely stands out from the crowd! As it seems, the team has decided to use the minimalistic approach – to remove the unnecessary components rather than adding new. This results in striking aesthetics and a confident stance!
We are definitely impressed with Hyundai's new release and are eager to know more about the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid! Stick with us for further detail!
Source: Hyundai