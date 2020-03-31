Hyundai Public Relations Team has added some images of the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid images! Not only the vehicle features a menacing presence, but it also comes with tons of hi-tech gadgets and next-gen engineering solutions. Let's find out more, shall we?

For the first time ever, a hybrid drivetrain system has been added to the Elantra lineup – along with a fully digital debut, new Elantra will also be one of the cleanest in the entire lineup. Vehicle's setup features a 1.6-liter GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder power unit and an exclusive magnetic electric motor that delivers a total of 32kW output via a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.32kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The combined power of both motors is measured at 139hp and up to 195lb-ft. Furthermore, the setup is mated to Hyundai's quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Sweet!

As it comes to visuals and styling, New 2021 Elantra is definitely an eye-catcher! Although the design team has focused on making the vehicle look aggressive and muscular, the specialists have also made it elegant – with its straight lines and smooth curves the new family member surely stands out from the crowd! As it seems, the team has decided to use the minimalistic approach – to remove the unnecessary components rather than adding new. This results in striking aesthetics and a confident stance!

We are definitely impressed with Hyundai's new release and are eager to know more about the new 2021 Elantra Hybrid! Stick with us for further detail!

Source: Hyundai