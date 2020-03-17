With more interior space, even more advanced safety features and revised exterior design, new SKODA Octavia is wider and longer than its predecessors and comes with larger boot and never-before-seen aesthetic components. Now in its fourth generation since the launch in 1996, the lineup remains SKODA's best-selling model with more than seven million vehicles produced.

Exterior design

New Octavia features a front apron and razor-sharp headlights design with high beam technology. The newly designed and shallow roof rails emphasize the elongated silhouette of the estate version, while the hatch is closer to a coupe design. Of course, there are sexy alloy wheels that measure up to 19 inches and contribute to that powerful and aggressive overall appearance. The vehicle can also be specified with Crystal Black, Lava Blue and Titan Blue body finishes. There's also a Dynamic Package optionally available and chrome window frames and Elox roof rails.

Interior design

Octavia offers a new two-spoke steering wheel and, if ordered as a multifunctional variant, comes with new control buttons and knurled scroll wheels. The dashboard has been greatly revised and now is arranged in different levels featuring a large, free-standing central display. The central console is beautiful, uncluttered and adorned with chrome details - as are the new door trims and handles. As expected, the cabin features new and soft-touch materials and LED ambient lightning. Sweet!

Drivetrain system

This is the first Octavia generation to feature a plug-in hybrid system. There's a 1.4 TSI petrol unit and an electric motor deliver a total of 204hp. With a capacity of 37Ah providing 13kWh of energy, the high-voltage lithium-ion battery allows for the electric range of up to 60km in the WLTP cycle. Some of the petrol engines have been further optimized and now come equipped with innovative mild hybrid technology, while the diesel options offer up to 80 per cent less nitrogen oxide.

Source: SKODA