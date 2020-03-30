The all-new Genesis G80 made its digital world premiere today! The vehicle represents both the third generation of brand's exclusive sedan and a decade of mid-luxury leadership from Genesis's parent company.

Exterior design

As always, brand's "Athletic Elegance" design concept is incorporated and a striking balance between aggressiveness and elegance is achieved – new G80 is characterized by the perfect balance and the overall expressive stance.

The front view embodies a distinguishable contemporary look, featuring the Crest Grill and double-lined Quad Lamp signature design elements, while the two-line graphics extend beyond the headlamps into the rear fenders and the taillamps, encompassing all sides of the vehicle.

The sides are inspired by the elegant look of the aesthetics of the classic cars and feature a Parabolic Line, which begins at the front Quad Lamp and runs lower to the rear through the top of the door. This elegant line is counter-balance by athletic power lines emphasizing the fender volume and the upfitted 20-inch wheels.

At the rear we see a dramatic and tapered look – highlighted by a sloping decklid and rear Quad Lamps that visually link to those at the front. Chrome décor at the top of the trunk stretches the full-width repeating the idea of the Genesis emblem, while the dual exhaust finishes reference the Crest Grill design.

Interior design

The cabin responds to the changing times where technology and information is no longer considered a luxury experience, but a standard feature. Based on the "Beauty of White Space" idea, inspired by the traditional Korean Architecture, priority is placed on the balance of personal space and state-of-the-art technology.

Visibility is enhanced by minimizing A-pillar thickness and rearview mirror dimensions, utilizing flag type side mirrors and reducing dashboard height. The result, the panoramic view, gives the driver a relaxed view of the road ahead and the sense of openness. This achievement was made possible, thanks to the minimizing A-pillar thickness and rearview mirror dimensions, utilizing flag type side mirrors and reducing dashboard height.

The control area is geared with an intuitive suite of gadgets: Genesis controller for HVAC controls, a rotary-operated electronic shift dial and touch-and-write infotainment system.

Drivetrain system

New G80 comes with a third-generation, rear-wheel drive platform with a design that lowers the body and the center of gravity in order to secure a wider cabin and improved driving stability. The engineers have incorporated lightweight materials – the overall weight is reduced with a total of 110kg as aluminum is used for 20 percent of the body. Sweet!

Especially for the customer needs, G80 can be specified with a choice of three powertrains:

2.5-liter turbocharged Inline-4: 304 PS (300 HP @ 5,800 rpm) and 43.0 kgf·m torque (311 lb.-ft. from 1,650 – 4,000 rpm)

3.5-liter turbocharged V6: 380 PS (375 HP @ 5,800 rpm) and 54.0 kgf·m torque (391 lb.-ft. from 1,300 – 4,500 rpm)

Diesel 2.2-liter Inline-4: 210 PS, 45.0 kgf·m torque. (Not available in the U.S. market)

Additionally, G80 incorporates tons of active and passive safety systems as a part of ta brand-level engineering commitment to passenger security. Such include Highway Driving Assist II, Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist. Further systems include Remote Smart Parking Assistant, 12.3-inch 3D instrument panel, Integrated Controller, Phone connectivity and numerous more. Sweet!

Source: Genesis