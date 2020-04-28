The upcoming Elantra N Line adds N brand-specific exterior components, drivetrain system improvements, and a completely new turbocharged power unit to the new 2021 Elantra lineup. Hyundai's high-performance N brand develops vehicles with a rewarding driving experience that makes a difference. Additionally, the N line trims add a sporty touch with the introduction of some track-inspired engineering solutions and neat exterior and interior changes and additions.

Brand's high-performance N brand product portfolio also offers everything from motorsport-ready monsters to base models. What is specific about the N-line is the unique design and the exclusive performance rates – Hyundai's determination towards delivering ever-evolving and futuristic machines is clearly manifested with its latest family member!

What is notable about brand's latest development endeavor is that it manages to deliver satisfactory results in every aspect – overall quality, futuristic and sexy design concepts, advanced and hi-tech packed interiors, neat drivetrain improvements, and above all, enhanced passive and active safety systems that have managed to endure the test of the most prestigious evaluators out there.

Remaining one of the prominent Asian automobile manufacturers, Hyundai surely continues to make confident steps in the right direction – not only the brand has been awarded numerous recognitions recently, but also has received approval even from brand's skeptics – let us assure you that such approvals are no mean feat!

Source: Hyundai