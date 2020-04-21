Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the newly upgraded Veloster N. Geared with an updated N 8-speed wet dual-clutch gearbox (N DCT), the 2020 model is engineered and designed in order to deliver an enhanced pleasure of driving. Let's check out more, shall we?

Hyundai developed the N DCT in order to provide an engaging experience of the manual gearbox with the convenience of an automatic system. With N DCT, the new Veloster N can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a mere 5.6 seconds. Furthermore, N DCT is geared with electronic actuators that operate the double-clutch, providing comfort, fuel efficiency and driving fun. In fact, unlike the dry double-clutch gearbox, the wet N DCT uses oil in order to improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications.

Additionally, N Power Shift engages when the vehicle accelerates with more than 90 percent of throttle, therefore mitigating any reduction in torque by using upshifts in order to deliver optimal power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamics when shifting.

Also, along with numerous more features such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, Veloster N is optimized to sense driver's driving style and therefore adjust to in and optimize shift points. For example, if the vehicle is going downhill, it will use engine brake to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes. Should the driver push the car on a racetrack, it will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions in order to maximize performance.

Additionally, Veloster N comes with Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies which include Front Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Bea Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning.

Source: Hyundai