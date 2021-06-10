The new 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric performance SUV from the premium automaker and comes with a revised drivetrain system, tons of technological features, and quick charging capabilities.

Since its debut, the vehicle has won numerous prizes, including the 2019 World Car of the Year and the World Car Design of the Year that further reinforce Jaguar's positions as one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the world.

With a dedicated electric motor for each axle, 2022 I-PACE produces exceptional performance and generates a total of 394 hp and 512 lb-ft of torque.

Exterior design

The design is characterized by a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish, muscular stance, and elegant lines. The new I-PACE can be specified with an exclusive Bright Pack which accentuates the body design with a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps, Satin Chrome window surrounds and Atlas Grey rear diffuser.

Furthermore, for the 2022 model year, I-PACE is available with a single and well-equipped HSE trim. It features 20-inch 5-spoke Gloss Dark Grey wheels, premium LED headlights with signature DRL, and Auto High Beam Assist function.

Enhanced standard equipment

Some neat advanced technologies assist the driver in any journey with the new I-PACE. For example, the visibility is significantly enhanced with the new 3D Surround Camera with 360-degree digital plan view of the surrounding area. Also, customers can specify their vehicle with Clear Sight rearview mirror that enhances vision and driving convenience.

The 2022 I-PACE also features Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist & Stop & Go, Head-up Display, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Clear Exit Monitor, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition with Adaptive Speed Limiter.

Also, the standard equipment includes an 825-watt Meridian 3D Surround System with two additional speakers in the cabin headliner, which makes a total of 16 speakers and one subwoofer.