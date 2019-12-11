Jaguar is giving the I-PACE customers an early holiday present in the form of an exclusive upgrade for the award-winning all-electric SUV that is designed to deliver increased real-world range. Jaguar engineers have applied advanced technical insight from the I-PACE eTROPHY race series in order to optimize the management of battery, thermal and AWD systems in order to increase the overall efficiency of the drivetrain system.

By following the goal to enhance the overall customer experience, Jaguar engineers have also analyzed data from more than 50 million miles of real-world journeys from all corners of the world. Every single element of the vehicle's performance is revised and optimized in order to contribute to that optimal performance and efficiency rates.

The all-new I-PACE is Jag's first battery-electric vehicle and has EPA estimated range of up to 234 miles with a single charge of its 90kWh lithium-ion battery. The new software upgrade doesn't change the official certified range figure, the marginal gains developed from the eTROPHY analysis will give customers access to the improvement of up to eight percent dependent on usage – which equates to a potential extra 12 miles of range. Sweet!

The changes in the new unit include optimized torque distribution between the front and rear motors for greater efficiency, refinements to the thermal management control and updates to the battery compartment that result in a lower state of charge.

Additional changes and upgrades include Regenerative Braking, Range Calculation, which offers a more precise and consistent estimate of vehicle range and more.