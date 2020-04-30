Jaguar announced that it was honored with the 2020 Automotive News PACE Innovation Partnership Award for its collaboration with American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) on the front and rear electric drive units present on the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV.

The Automotive News PACE Awards recognize the most significant innovations and technological achievements among automobile suppliers and manufacturers. The evaluation process includes a comprehensive review of every part and system, conveyed by an independent team of technologists. This jury has managed to select Jaguar as a winner among 30 other competitors – AAM also received a second Innovation Award for its electric drive technology.

As you might know, the I-PACE is the first battery-geared midsize-performance SUV that Jaguar brand offers. The vehicle features bold body expression and its entire drivetrain system is based on a completely new architecture, which underpins the vehicle. The cab-forward profile of the I-PACE is a result of the well-balanced design language and retains all the key characteristics and features that make the SUV instantly recognizable.

SEE ALSO: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica earns the prestigious Best New Family Car award!

Already on sale, the latest Jaguar I-PACE is capable of reaching 223km/h (124mph) and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. The EPA-estimated range is 234miles, thanks to the 90kWh battery placed on the front and rear axles.

Source: Jaguar