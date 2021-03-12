Jaguar Classic unveils its first pair of E-type 60 Collection vehicles and revealed full specs for the 12 restored 3.8-litre E-Type vehicles exclusively built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the lineup.

The E-Type made its world debut in Geneva on the 15th of March, 1961. The vehicle became so popular that the team was forced to rush a second E-Type, a roadster that also achieved overnight success.

Some 60 years later, the E-Type 60 Collection pays tribute to these two legendary vehicles and can only be purchased in a pair – one E-Type 60 Edition coupe and one E-Type 60 Edition roadster. Both machines are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green. These colour schemes are inspired by the original 1961 colors and won't be used on any other Jaguar vehicle.

As expected, the vehicles also include a range of special E-Type 60 components to enhance the exclusivity of the project. Such are the five-speed manual gearbox and enhanced engine cooling capabilities. There are also Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

The most distinctive visual highlight, however, is the individual and exclusive engraving by artist and designer King Nerd on the central console of each vehicle. It represents the drive routes from Coventry to Geneva of the original cars. Each piece takes more than 100 hours to complete.

Drivetrain system

As mentioned, the most significant upgrade is the exclusive five-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh on all ratios, helical cut gears and a reinforced cast aluminium casing for more reliability and greater durability.

The engine is a 265hp 3.8-litre six-cylinder that works in conjunction with a 1961-style alloy radiator, and a polished stainless steel exhaust system. In fact, this new system is absolutely identical to the standard mild steel system but provides a deeper tone and greater longevity.

