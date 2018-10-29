Since the unveiling of the iconic XK 120 back in 1948, the world of sports cars has been forever changed. And we all should wwwit that Jaguar has been one of these brands that have contributed to the automobile in such a way that few other companies can even imagine. And here we are 70 years later reviewing the new F-TYPE range and more precisely, the Chequered Flag Special Edition.

Based on F-TYPE R-Dynamic Coupe and Convertible, the new guy comes with a powerful four- and six-cylinder engines, sexy visual enhancements and driver-focused cabin. Some of the highlights include a Black Contrast roof, luxurious Windsor Leather interior trim, exclusive 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with Diamond Turned finish and numerous hi-tech gadgets that do make a difference: Delta aluminum central console, Touch Pro infotainment system, Meridian Audio, smartphone integration and a large 10-inch touchscreen.

And as it comes to drivetrain system, the output of 300hp and 400Nm comes from a 2.0-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine or from a larger 3.0-liter V6 unit that produces a total of 380hp and 460Nm. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed Quickshift gearbox and delivers power to the rear wheels. Also, Jaguar team offers an optional Intelligent Drive Dynamics system for the 380hp version that delivers power to all four wheels. Enjoy!

Source: Jaguar