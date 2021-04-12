The beautiful and elegant Jaguar F-TYPE now comes with even more features and is more distinctive than ever. The new R-Dynamic Black lineup enhances the performance and contributes to a boosted power output of 300hp via a four-cylinder and an even more powerful 450hp V8 R-Dynamic is available.

In terms of exterior, the revised F-Type comes with an elegant Black Exterior Pack that brings 20-inch five-split spoke wheels with a glossy finish, and a choice of five exterior colors: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Firenze Red.

As it comes to the interior, it features suede clutch wrap for the 12.3-inch reconfigurable Interactive Display, while other refinements include satin-finish aluminum gearshift paddles, an Ebony suede cloth headliner, and illuminated treadplates with the Jaguar script.

However, let's get back to the drivetrain system, shall we? First, the 300hp version comes with an exclusive rear-wheel-drive and delivers maximum torque from 1,500rpm, which ensures excellent throttle response through the rev range. This setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds and chases a top speed of 279km/h.

On the other hand, the 450hp 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine has been developed to offer exploitable and rewarding performance – the maximum torque of 580Nm is generated from 2,500rpm. The model can be specified with an AWD system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, or with an electronic active rear differential that optimizes traction and enables a top speed of 318km/h and an acceleration rate measured at 4.4 seconds.

Also, customers who choose any of the V8 F-Types will benefit from the Quiet Start Function: the electrically actuate bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load.

