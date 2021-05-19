The new 2022 Kia EV6 crossover arrives to dealerships and represents brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle. What is special about this lineup is that it is based on the E-GMP modular platform that optimizes efficiency and enables advanced EV technologies within the vehicle drivetrain system.

Furthermore, the E-GMP contributes to a new exterior design language with cues of a classic sports car and high-tech contemporary urban vehicle with a coupe-like profile. Along with the new kind of aesthetics, the EV platform also enables some neat performance capabilities and extended mile coverage of about 300 miles.

The EV6 First Edition

Kia will offer a special lineup of 1,500 units that will come with numerous unique features. Such are exclusive exterior color scheme, Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, wide sunroof, 20-inch wheels, premium 14-speaker Meridian audio system, and a two year subscription to Sirius XM7.

‘Opposites United' CUV Design

Designed and manufactured in Kia's design studio in Seoul, Frankfurt and Irvine, California, the EV6 crossover features a new design philosophy called "Opposites United". The idea is based on the contrasts found in nature and everyday life. Some elements include:

Headlamps offer sequential dynamic light pattern

Flush exterior door handles

High rear deck serves as a spoiler

Cross-car rear light cluster

Wheel sizes will be available in 19, 20 or 21-inches

A Foundation for the Electric Age

E-GMP serves as the core technology for the next generation of Kia EVs. Highlights include:

Rear-wheel-biased; available AWD capability with a front electric motor

Five-link rear suspension

Integrated drive axle (IDA) with enhanced ride comfort and handling

A long wheelbase and short overhangs for maximum interior space with a flat floor, no tunnel layout

Underfloor mounted battery placement enables low center of gravity for stability

Drivetrain system

The heart of the vehicle is an energy-dense Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese battery pack in two sizes: 58klWh and 77.4kWh. Furthermore, the low-mounted underfloor pack delivers output to both RWD and AWD electric motor layouts.

SEE ALSO: New Hyundai Kona is in the Ten Best Cars for Recent College Graduates list

EV6 comes with up to 576 horsepower and a different setup, depending on the trim level:

RWD: 58.0 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor producing 167 horsepower

RWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW rear motor producing 218 horsepower

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 70kW front motor and a 160kW rear motor producing 313 horsepower

AWD: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor producing 576 horsepower (GT)

Interior design

EV6 offers a contemporary and eco-friendly cabin with a spacious and functional design. Some of the standard features include:

Extensive use of recycled plastic throughout interior

100% vegan leather surfaces on some trims

100% LED lighting inside and out

Slim front seats

Thin seat frames use ultra-light "giga-steel" to maximize rear-seat space/knee room due to a slim seatback design

Hands-free Smart Power Tailgate for easier cargo access

Panoramic dual integrated 12-inch TFT center cluster and infotainment screens that form a wide, horizontal, curved display extending across the instrument panel

Blue light-filtered screens to reduce eye strain and fatigue

Augmented Reality9 (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) system projects graphics from the base of the windshield in a large three-dimensional image that appears to be over the hood of the car

Provides speed and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) alerts, vehicle information, lane guidance and turn-by-turn navigation instructions

Source: Kia