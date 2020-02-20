Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Company announced that they have developed the world's first predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System, enabling the vehicle to automatically shift to the optimal gear after identifying the road and traffic situation ahead. Hyundai and Kia teams plan to apply the technology into future models.

The technologies used to automatically shift depend on driver's preferences, such as Smart Drive Mode – available on most current Hyundai and Kia models – ICT Connected Shift System is the first ICT to automatically shift the gear according to road and traffic conditions.

ICT Connected Shift System uses next-gen software in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) that collects and interprets real-time input form underlying technologies, including a dedicated 3D navigation system. It includes elevation, gradient, curvature and variety of road events as well as current traffic conditions. Radar detects the speed and distance between the vehicle and others and a forward-looking camera provides lane information.

By utilizing all these inputs, TCU predicts the optimal shift for the current situation and an artificial intelligence algorithm automatically switches to the most suitable one. When Hyundai and Kia tested a vehicle with an ICT Connected Shift System on a heavily curved road, the frequency of shift was reduced to about 43 percent compared to vehicles without the system incorporated. This new technology also reduced the frequency of brake operation by approximately 11 percent, minimizing driving fatigue and brake wear.

In addition, when rapid acceleration was required to enter a highway, the driving mode automatically switched to Sport Mode, making it easier to join the traffic flow. After merging with the other vehicles, the car automatically switches back to its original driving mode, enabling safe and comfortable ride.

SEE ALSO: New Avalon and Camry models get an exclusive AWD system!

Additionally, the engine brakes were automatically applied upon release of the accelerator pedal by determining speed bumps, downhill slopes and location of the speed limit change on the road. The changes in distance from the front car were detected by the front radar in order to adjust appropriate transmission gear automatically, which improved driving quality.

Hyundai and Kia are planning to further develop the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology, which can communicate with traffic signals based on the LTE or 5G technologies.

Source: Hyundai; Kia