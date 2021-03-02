As Spring arrives, two new Jeep Special Editions come out to greet the first warm sun rays. These two were first introduced back in 1988, and now Jeep makes a dramatic reintroduction with two exclusive models. Both machines come with 4x4 capability paired with unique visual themes and tons of neat features. Let's check out more!

2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander

The vehicle marks the return of the Islander after an 11-year hiatus. Based on the Wrangler Sport S, this model can be specified with either two or four doors. The pack of the standard equipment includes tons of goodies among which we can see the Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, sexy 17-inch Rubicon aluminium wheels in Silver, Rubicon Rock Rails, Uconnect 4 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include:

Exterior details include a Tiki Bob hood decal; interior details include a Ceramic White mid-bolster and black cloth seats with an embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue accent stitching

Available white three-piece hardtop

Optional Islander Plus Package by Mopar adds front/rear grab handles, cargo tub liner, solid sunbonnet top and Tiki Bob soft spare-tire cover

The Jeep Wrangler Islander is available in Billet Silver, Black, Chief, Granite Crystal, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, Sarge Green, Snazzberry and Sting-Gray.

2021 Renegade Islander

For the first time, this edition joins the Jeep lineup. Based on the Renegade Latitude, the exclusive edition features many standard features and some optional content. For example, there's also the full-time 4x4 system, 19-inch Silver alloys wrapped by all-season tires, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Uconnect 4 with smartphone integration. Also, there are:

Keyless Entry with panic alarm

Remote start system

Available Alpine White painted roof

Some of the exclusive details include a Tiki Bob hood decal, premium black cloth seats with embroidered Islander logo and Surf Blue Accent stitching.

The Jeep Renegade Islander is available in Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier and Omaha Orange.

Both special edition models can already be ordered through Jeep dealers.