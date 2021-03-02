Hyundai has finally unveiled the BAYON. This is the brand's all-new crossover SUV designed specifically for Europe. This is a B-segment machine and is the smallest in Hyundai's lineup. The vehicle features a compact exterior, a comfortable interior and an extended list of safety features. Let's check out some more, shall we?

Exterior design

BAYON is defined by a distinctive exterior design with a unique approach and high-tech looking details. At the front, there's a wide grille that opens at the bottom, creating a solid and muscular stance. At the same time, the three-part main lights blend well with the air intakes and establish a unique look and expression.

At the sides, a dynamic shoulder provides a wedge-shaped appearance. Also, the arrow-shaped C-pillar provides some more dynamics in the exterior architecture. All this, in combination with the massive fenders, creates this unmistakable vision of the vehicle.

And last, but not least, the rear reveals an arrow-shaped lights design that enhances the dramatic look of the pillar dynamics. Also, the thin horizontal line that connects the lights adds one more layer of width.

BAYON is available with 15-inch steel wheels or 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

BAYON offers a clear and spacey cabin with tons of features. There's a focus on optimising the comfort of passengers and increasing the boot space. What immediately makes a strong impression is that the cabin is richly equipped with advanced smart technologies that altogether contribute to a safer and more pleasurable ride for all vehicle occupants.

Such gadgets include large AVN screens, smartphone integration via Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 25-inch Audio Video Navigation (AVN), 8-inch Display Audio, 25-inch digital cluster, Bose Premium Sound System, Wireless charging pad and three USB ports.

Additionally, BAYON is geared with the latest Hyundai Bluelink upgrade, which offers state-of-the-art Connected Car Services. These include Connected Routing and new User Profile feature. Also, there's calendar integration, and tons of other handy goodies such as Live Parking Services, Online Voice Recognition, Online POI function, enhanced security features and automatic diagnostics and vehicle reporting.

Safety features

BAYON offers driver and passengers a robust suite of safety gadgets that ensure a safe journey. There's also a number of semi-autonomous driving features as Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Occupant Alert for alerting there's some movement in the rear seats, eCall with automatic alert emergency services.

Drivetrain system

BAYON manages to achieve a neat balance between power output and efficiency. The vehicle also offers some neat CO2 emissions. The available T-GDi is a turbocharged power unit with direct injection for optimal efficiency. In fact, the economy is achieved thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology with smart Manual Transmission that altogether results in an even more enhanced fuel saving and efficiency.

BAYON also comes with Hyundai's unique Variable Valve Duration technology which regulates the duration of the valve opening and closing according to the driving conditions. This results in optimized engine performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Speaking of engines, BAYON is geared with an agile 1.0-litre T-GDi power unit with 48V and a choice between 100 or 120hp. Additionally, this setup can be specified with either a 6-sped Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Bayon is also the first Hyundai SUV to come with Rev Matching, a feature that is usually reserved for the brand's high-performance models. The Rev matching manages to sync the engine to the output shaft, which allows for smoother or sportier downshifts, depending on the driver's preferences.