Automobili Pininfarina announced details and most importantly, name of its first luxurious electric vehicle – Battista.

Named after Battista "Pinin" Farina, the founder of Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company, who founded the company back in 1930, the new hypercar is a hand-crafter and limited lineup of super-exclusive machines that are produced under the watchful eye of Paolo Pininfarina, Battista's grandson and current Pininfarina SpA Chairman.

Paolo Pininfarina, along with company's CEO, Michael Perschke and Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, have decided that the limited-edition hypercar would bear founder's name and would be the current most advanced and prominent vehicle in the whole lineup in the company, and it will also be the most powerful automobile that was ever designed and produced in Italy. Neat!

In aiming to the goal to be the world's first fully-electric luxury hypercar, engineers have thrown everything they have in the project – Battista will feature carbon fiber exterior, massive power output, measured at 1,900hp and 2,300Nm of torque, which aids to a fast 0-100km/h sprint. In fact, it will be faster than a F1 car and it is expected to break the 250mph barrier – all with zero emissions and a range of over 300 miles.

Also, what we know so far, is that there will be no more than 150 Battistas available from late 2020 with a total price estimated between $2m and $2.5mUSD. At the moment, there are 50 machines allocated to the USA, 50 to the Middle East and Asia regions.

Stick with us for further information.

Source: Automobili Pininfarina