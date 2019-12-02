With its latest update, the new e-Niro and the all-new Soul EV arriving in 2020, Kia will have two distinctive electric cars capable of covering a range of 280 miles range or more with a single charge and zero tailpipe emissions.

The original allocation of the new e-Niro models for the UK has sold out within weeks of going on sale in 2019 and now for 2020, Kia Motors Limited has promised numerous more supplies to clear the existing 3,000 customer waiting list. The plan is to roll out the cars in the first six months of the new year and ensure even more supplies for the second half.

With a relatively affordable price, the new e-Niro grants buyers with LED headlights, Battery Heating System and an enhanced cabin pack with a 10.25-inch Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Telematics System and UVO Connect Services and Ambient Lighting. Customers who haven't applied for the waiting already, have the chance to order the model at dealerships now for delivery in July next year.

The all-new Soul EV's order-bank opened in July and deliveries are due to commence in April. It comes with improved specs and technology over predecessor models and benefits from the same batteries and powertrain as the e-Niro lineup.

Source: Kia