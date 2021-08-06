Kia has been named an official partner for Boardmasters, the Cornish surf and music festival. This event takes place in Newquay, Cornwall on Fishtail Beach, the home of British surfing, 11-15 August. The partnership provides the perfect opportunity for Kia to share its new "Movement that Inspires" concept as the brand looks forward to an electric-only future.

David Hilbert, Marketing Director for Kia UK comments, "Partnering with Boardmasters is an exciting new step for Kia. Thanks to its celebration of surfing, creativity and sustainability, the festival is a perfect match for Kia and our new 'Movement that inspires' brand purpose. Through this strategic partnership, we will add to the festival experience with a schedule of activities and classes to inspire and invigorate visitors to Boardmasters this August, with an activation space designed to encourage people to engage more closely with notions of sustainable mobility."

The event will host a timetable of exclusive classes and experiences for visitors and surfing enthusiasts, as well as a place for all kinds of activities.

Kia will also exhibit some of its coolest vehicles – the best-selling EV, the Kia e-Niro, and an EV Concept, created especially for this festival. This vehicle will be unveiled days ahead of the event.