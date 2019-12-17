Ever since the Kia e-Niro made its debut last year, it has been awarded with tons of recognitions from well-respected industry commentators. The electric e-Niro won Car of the Year at the 2029 What Car? Awards and was named "Game Changer" at the 2019 Autocar Awards. It was also recognized as the Best Electric Car at the Business Awards 2019 and grabbed the Eco Award at the 2019 CarWow Car of the Year Awards. Additionally, Auto Express has named the vehicle the Best Affordable Electric Car at the 2019 New Car Awards and Driving Electric announced it as Electric Car of the Year 2019.

But even with this expanded list of recognitions, Kia decided not to rest on its laurels and for 2020 announces the "First Edition" lineup. Its standard equipment list is even more lengthy, and some of the features include new 10.25-inch touchscreen satellite navigation system with telematics system UVO Connect Services, LED headlights with bi-function projection, ambient lightning and a battery heating system.

In terms of interior, there's black leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an electronic parking brake and automatic air conditioning. The adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and the smart entry system make the driving experience more convenient, while the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions, along with the eight-speaker JBL premium sound system make it more pleasurable.

The award-winning zero tailpipe emission Kia e-Niro is already available to order from showrooms.

Source: Kia